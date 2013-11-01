Stocks Alert: Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)



Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX) opened its shares at the price of $51.70 for the day. Its closing price was $46.97 after losing -5.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.91 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.23 million shares. The beta of CTRX stands at0.40. Catamaran Corporation provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefits management industry in North America.



Has CTRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) percentage change plunged -5.16% to close at $30.20 with the total traded volume of 8.16 million shares, and average volume of 3.52 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.90 - $35.39, while its day lowest price was $27.74 and it hit its day highest price at $30.94. SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Has SPWR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) started its trading session with the price of $50.11 and closed at $50.31 by scoring -2.13%. FSLR’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.48 million shares. The beta of FSLR stands at 1.70. Day range of the stock was $48.63 -$51.82. First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.



Why Should Investors Buy FSLR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) ended its day with the gain of +5.39% and closed at the price of $25.80 after opening at $26.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.74 million shares. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors worldwide.



For How Long SWKS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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