Stocks Alert: Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA: UNG), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Pitney Bowes Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA: UNG), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).



Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), decreased -0.06% and closed at $17.08 on a traded volume of 4.77 million shares, in comparison to 3.05 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -7.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.75 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 160.28 million.



Will CHS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing gift items under the Chico’s, White House / Black Market (WH/BM) and Soma Intimates (Soma) brand names.



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), plunged -1.04% and closed at $18.03 on a traded volume of 636,398 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.96 and $18.23.



Has UNG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), dropped down -2.46% and closed at $5.15. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.43 and $7.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.32 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.27 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.53 million shares.



Has HOV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (Hovnanian) designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, mid-rise condominiums, urban infill and active adult homes in planned residential developments.



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) after opening its shares at the price of $19.24, dropped -0.88% to close the day at $19.07. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.52 million shares, in comparison to 3.02million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.34 and $19.37and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.24. It started the day at $19.24.



Will PBI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of software, hardware and services to enable both physical and digital communications and to integrate those physical and digital communications channels.



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