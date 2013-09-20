Stocks Alert: Companhia De Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR)(NYSE:BSMX), BPZ Resources Inc (NYSE:BPZ), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR)(NYSE:BSMX), BPZ Resources Inc (NYSE:BPZ), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK)



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS) opened its shares at the price of $10.37 for the day. Its closing price was $10.30. The company traded with the total volume of 3.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.37 million shares. The beta of SBS stands at1.61.



Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential.



Can Investors Bet on SBS after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR)(NYSE:BSMX) percentage change surged +1.26% to close at $14.51 with the total traded volume of 3.07 million shares, and average volume of 1.41 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.43 - $17.95, while its day lowest price was $14.27 and it hit its day highest price at $14.58.



Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various banking services in Mexico.



Will BSMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BPZ Resources Inc (NYSE:BPZ) started its trading session with the price of $2.29 and closed at $2.12 by scoring -12.03%. BPZ’s stocks traded with total average trading volume remained 364,358.00 shares. The beta of BPZ stands at 2.55. Day range of the stock was $2.04 -$2.29.



BPZ Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Peru and Ecuador.



Has BPZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK) ended its day with the loss of -2.78% and closed at the price of $4.89 after opening at $5.12. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.03 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.08 million shares.



Endeavour Silver Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. It produces silver-gold from its underground mines.



Has EXK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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