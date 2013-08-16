Stocks Alert - Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (NYSE:ELP), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (NYSE:ELP), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS), Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)



Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (NYSE:ELP) gained volume of 1.52M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 471,990.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.00 - $20.92 and the day range was $12.87 - $13.31, recently. The stock opened the session at $13.29, remained amid the day range of $12.87 - $13.31, and its recent trading price was $13.14. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.35% in its trading session. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL is a Brazil-based holding company involved in the energy sector. The main activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are to research, study, plan, build and operate the system of production, transformation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electrical energy.



Will ELP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS) traded 1.52M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.75 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.24 - $17.51. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.12%, while its trading price stayed at $16.02. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.41 Billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 41.52%. Saks Incorporated is a department store retailer. The Company, and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of Saks Fifth Avenue (SFA) stores and SFA e-commerce operations (Saks Direct), as well as Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH (OFF 5TH).



Has SKS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) volume of the stock was 1.51M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 645,941.00 shares. The stock plunged – 3.19% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $6.99. The stock traded 1.51M shares and its average volume remained 645,941.00 shares. Callaway Golf Company (Callaway Golf) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling golf clubs (drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters) and golf balls, and also sells golf accessories, such as global positioning system (GPS) range finders, golf bags, gloves, footwear, apparel, headwear, eyewear, towels and umbrellas, under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Top-Flite and uPro brand names.



Why Should Investors Buy ELY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) traded with volume of 1.50 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.34 shares. The stock decreased -2.81% and was recently trading at $8.30. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.89 Billion. The beta of the stock remained -2.10. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPHC) is a provider of packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It is also a producer of folding cartons and coated unbleached kraft paperboard, coated-recycled board and multi-wall bags.



Has GPK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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