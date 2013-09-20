Stocks Alert -Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP), Paychex, Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYX), Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST), Equinix Inc(NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP), Paychex, Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYX), Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST), Equinix Inc(NASDAQ:EQIX)



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.56% and closed at $50.56 after gaining total volume of 1.16 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $50.02. So far, the company’s stock is up 46.21% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 155.22%. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People?s Republic of China.



What was the Moving Force behind CTRP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CTRP



Paychex, Inc.(NASDAQ:PAYX) reported the gain of 0.45% and closed at $ 41.11 with the total traded volume of 1.17M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 41.04. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 15.02 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $30.55 - $41.16, while during last trade its minimum price was $40.89 and it gained its highest price of $41.15. Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



For How Long PAYX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ross Stores, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROST) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.17% and closed at the price of $72.34 after opening at $72.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.60 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $72.19, while it touched its highest price for the day at $72.84. ROST beta value stands at 0.74 points. Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd?s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



For How Long ROST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Equinix Inc(NASDAQ:EQIX) reported the up of +2.26%, to close at $183.29, with the overall traded volume of 1.15 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -1.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $178.52 and $184.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $184.42. Its introductory price for the day was $179.44. Equinix, Inc. provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will EQIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/