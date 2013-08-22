Stocks Alert - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), Accenture Plc (NYSE:CAN), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), Accenture Plc (NYSE:CAN), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)



Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) declined -0.79%, trading on 3.54M shares to end the trade at $46.27. The stock changed hands in a range of $46.25 to $47.39, bringing its market capitalization at about $5.79B. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $44.24 on Dec 26, 2012 and was moved to maximum level of $54.25 on May 21, 2013. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a sports and fitness specialty omni-channel retailer offering a range of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel and footwear in a specialty store environment. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, LLC, a golf specialty retailer.



Has DKS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Accenture Plc (NYSE:CAN) added 0.90% to complete the trading session at $72.81 with a total volume of 3.54M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 3.25M shares. It floated in a range of $71.98 to $73.26 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.90. Its market capitalization now moved to about $49.65B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $60.41 and above $84.22. Accenture plc (Accenture) is engaged in providing management consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Company’s business is structured around five operating groups, which together consists of 19 industry groups serving clients in industries globally.



For How Long CAN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT) recorded a fall of -12.98% and was in a range of $83.77 -$94.36 before closing at $84.37. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.56M shares. The share pricehit its 52-week low of $83.77 and $2,611.00 was the best price in the same period.



Why Should Investors Buy NUGT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) loss of -1.26% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $14.93B. The share price after opening at $30.07 made a high of $30.19 and hovered above $29.60 to end the day at $29.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.53M shares as compared to average trading volume of 5.26M shares. Zoetis Inc, is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The primary livestock species are cattle (both beef and dairy), swine, poultry, sheep and fish, and the primary companion animal species are dogs, cats and horses.



Will ZTS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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