Stocks Alert: Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).



Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), decreased -0.08% and closed at $83.94 on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.53%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and its total outstanding shares are 65.87million.



Will XLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index)



Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), soared2.69% and closed at $44.70 on a traded volume of 5.98 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.82 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -8.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.50 and $44.71.



Will M Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Macy’s, Inc. (Macy’s) is a retail organization operating stores and Internet Websites under two brands (Macy's and Bloomingdale's) that sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and children's), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), dropped down -1.56% and closed at $22.07. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.41 and $46.83 and during the previous trading session it marked$622.32 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $22.27 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.69 million shares.



Has CLF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is an international mining and natural resources company. The Company is an iron ore producer and a producer of metallurgical coal.



Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) after opening its shares at the price of $34.65, jumped up0.87% to close the day at $34.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.67 million shares, in comparison to 9.83 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.01 and $37.61 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $34.95. It started the day at $34.65.



Why Should Investors Buy MO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. At December 31, 2012, Altria Group, Inc.'s direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries included Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and certain smokeless products in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton).



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