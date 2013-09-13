Stocks Alert: Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML)First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG)



Ericsson (ADR)(NASDAQ:ERIC) opened its shares at the price of $13.68 for the day. Its closing price was $13.73 after gaining +0.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.41 million shares. The beta of ERIC stands at0.92.



Can ERIC Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Ericsson provides telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators worldwide.



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) percentage change plunged -2.55% to close at $10.15 with the total traded volume of 2.59 million shares, and average volume of 2.35 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.86 - $24.86, while its day lowest price was $10.13 and it hit its day highest price at $10.64.



What VVUS’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health.



Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML) started its trading session with the price of $7.67 and closed at $7.66 by scoring -0.39%. ATML’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.86 million shares. The beta of ATML stands at 1.04. Day range of the stock was $7.60 -$7.78.



How Should Investors Trade ATML Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) products.



First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG) ended its day with the gain of +0.34% and closed at the price of $10.27 after opening at $10.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.56 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.55 million shares.



Should FNFG a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking, and other financial services to individuals, families, and businesses.



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