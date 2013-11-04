Stocks Alert: Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened its shares at the price of $62.93 for the day. Its closing price was $62.37 after losing -0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.33 million shares. The beta of ESRX stands at1.07. Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



Has ESRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) percentage change surged +0.38% to close at $38.01 with the total traded volume of 6.23 million shares, and average volume of 4.11 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.36 - $40.55, while its day lowest price was $37.43 and it hit its day highest price at $38.22. Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide.



For How Long MYL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) started its trading session with the price of $42.36 and closed at $42.03 by scoring -0.13%. TXN’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.92 million shares. The beta of TXN stands at 1.20. Day range of the stock was $41.81 -$42.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide.



Has TXN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) ended its day with the loss of -0.84% and closed at the price of $80.37 after opening at $81.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.00 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.32 million shares. Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores.



Has SBUX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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