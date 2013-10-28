Stocks Alert: Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc, Himax Technologies, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), Susquehanna Bancshares Inc(NASDAQ:SUSQ), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX).



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), decreased -2.95% and closed at $8.88 on a traded volume of 6.10 million shares, in comparison to 3.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 43%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.48million and its total outstanding shares are617.36 million.



Will FLEX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), soared3.94% and closed at $4.75 on a traded volume of 6.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.05 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -30.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.55 and $4.89.



Will ARNA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.



Susquehanna Bancshares Inc(NASDAQ:SUSQ), dropped down -5.68% and closed at $11.78. So far in three months, the stock is up down-12.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.19 and $14.35 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.23 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.05 million shares.



Has SUSQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Susquehanna Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking, and financial products and services in the mid-Atlantic region.



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) after opening its shares at the price of $9.70, dropped -1.40% to close the day at $9.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.99 million shares, in comparison to 10.42 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.77 and $11.49 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.76. It started the day at $9.70.



Will HIMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products.



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