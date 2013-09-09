Stocks Alert - Forex International Trading Corp(OTCMKTS:FXIT), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Explortex Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:EXPX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Forex International Trading Corp(OTCMKTS:FXIT), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Explortex Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:EXPX), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY).



Forex International Trading Corp(OTCMKTS:FXIT) trade complete the day at $0.0055. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.89 million. After opening at $0.005, the stock hit as high as $0.0085. However, it traded between $0.003 and $0.03 over the last twelve months.



Forex International Trading Corp. provides foreign currency market trading to the non-US resident clients, professionals, and retail clients through its Web-based trading systems. It offers online brokerage services in financial instruments using its Forex trading platform for active individual, professional, and institutional traders.



Can Investors Bet on FXIT after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY) closed yesterday at $33.98, a +0.86% increase. Around 54,621 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 58,814 shares. The company is now valued at around $60.84 billion.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide. The company?s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as offers spare parts and accessories.



For How Long BAMXY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Explortex Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:EXPX) moved +406.67 percent higher at $0.0076 and traded between $0.0017 and $0.0189 after opening the day at $0.0017. Its performance over the last five days remained 245.45%, which stands at 590.91% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 347.06%.



Explortex Energy Inc. engages in the business of exploring for oil and gas in the United States. The company was formerly known as Anacot Technologies and changed its name to Explortex Energy Inc. November 2005. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Centerville, Massachusetts.



For How Long EXPX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares rose, gaining +1.82 percent to close at $16.19. The stock is up around 9.47% this year and 20.46% for the last 12 months. Around 67,697 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 59,548 shares.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy SBGSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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