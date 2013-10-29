Stocks Alert: FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)



FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) opened its shares at the price of $0.45 for the day. Its closing price was $0.400 after losing -7.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained11.29 million shares. The beta of FREE stands at3.48. FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



Has FREE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) percentage change surged +7.14% to close at $1.35 with the total traded volume of 7.24 million shares, and average volume of 2.95 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.98 - $5.00, while its day lowest price was $1.23 and it hit its day highest price at $1.43. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



For How Long DVAX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) started its trading session with the price of $19.12 and closed at $19.18 by scoring +0.52%. FITB’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.43 million shares. The beta of FITB stands at 2.05. Day range of the stock was $18.95 -$19.20. Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States.



For How Long FITB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) ended its day with the loss of -0.36% and closed at the price of $8.20 after opening at $8.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 24.72 million shares. BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide.



Has BBRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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