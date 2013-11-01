Stocks Alert: FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).



FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), increased0.08% and closed at $0.371 on a traded volume of 6.24 million shares, in comparison to 11.00 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -57.79%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $243,824 and its total outstanding shares are 657.563.



Will FREE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), plunged -1.07% and closed at $19.03 on a traded volume of 6.21 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -2.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.03 and $19.28.



Has FITB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), dropped down -0.30% and closed at $4.91. So far in three months, the stock is down -38.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.85 and $8.70 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.11 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.94 million shares.



Has MNKD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes and cancer in the United States.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) after opening its shares at the price of $12.06, dropped -0.54% to close the day at $11.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.77 million shares, in comparison to 6.67 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.98 and $13.51 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.16. It started the day at $12.06.



Will MRVL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



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