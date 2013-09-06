Stocks Alert - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) volume of 2.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.12 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.12 - $4.54 and the day range was $3.42 - $3.95.The stock opened the session at $3.43, remained amid the day range of $3.42- $3.95, and closed the session at $3.77. The stock showed a positive performance of +13.21% in previous trading session. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels worldwide. It transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes.



For How Long GNK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) traded 2.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.70 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.46 - $10.84. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.89%, while its closing price stayed at $10.78. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.08 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -34.43%. Fusion-io, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of storage memory platforms for enterprise data decentralization primarily in the United States. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables the decentralization of data from legacy architectures and specialized hardware.



For How Long FIO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) volume of the stock was 2.16 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.17 million shares. The stock boosted +0.53% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.28. The stock traded 2.16 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.17 million shares. First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



Will FHN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded with volume of 2.24 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.40 million shares. The stock decreased -0.20% and finished the trading at $19.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.59 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.61. Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products. It offers beauty products, such as color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, and personal care products; fashion products comprising fashion jewelry.



Will AVP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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