Stocks Alert: General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP) opened its shares at the price of $19.09 for the day. Its closing price was $19.42 after gaining +1.89% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.95 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.96 million shares. The beta of GGP stands at3.51.



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet.



Why Should Investors Buy GGP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX) percentage change surged +0.67% to close at $13.47 with the total traded volume of 2.95 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.76 - $015.12, while its day lowest price was $12.76 and it hit its day highest price at $13.48.



The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index).



Will PGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) started its trading session with the price of $15.96 and closed at $16.03 by scoring +1.14%. IPG’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.87 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.26 million shares. The beta of IPG stands at 1.88. Day range of the stock was $15.84 -$16.17.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



Will IPG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) ended its day with the gain of +3.54% and closed at the price of $14.63 after opening at $14.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.86 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.11million shares.



Duke Realty Corporation (Duke) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT).



Why Should Investors Buy DRE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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