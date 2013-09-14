Stocks Alert: Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG), Vanguard MSCI Europe(NYSEARCA:VGK), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), The Dow Chemical Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW).



Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG), increased1.85% and closed at $26.44 on a traded volume of 9.15 million shares, in comparison to 8.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over -27.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and its total outstanding shares are 812.19million.



Will GG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Goldcorp Inc. (Goldcorp) is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.



Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), soared0.47% and closed at $53.96 on a volume of 1.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $53.57 and $53.98.



Will VGK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to track the performance of an index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in the major markets of Europe.



Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), jumped up1.01% and closed at $35.05. So far in three months, the stock is up down -9.34%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.89 and $48.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$35.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.89 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.66 million shares.



Will VLO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company.



The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) after opening its shares at the price of $38.97, jumped up2.60% to close the day at $39.87. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.32 million shares, in comparison to 7.55 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.45 and $40.24 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $40.04. It started the day at $38.97.



Why Should Investors Buy DOW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The Dow Chemical Company combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress.



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