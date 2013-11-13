Stocks Alert: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE), Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE), Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL)



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) opened its shares at the price of $9.11 for the day. Its closing price was $8.91 after losing -2.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.87 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.36 million shares. The beta of HCBK stands at1.15. Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook and statement savings accounts.



Has HCBK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS) percentage change plunged -13.85% to close at $1.12 with the total traded volume of 6.53 million shares, and average volume of 1.91 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.09 - $8.28, while its day lowest price was $1.09 and it hit its day highest price at $1.32. Zalicus Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from pain.



Has ZLCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) started its trading session with the price of $2.49 and closed at $2.68 by scoring +9.39%. GALE’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.42 million shares. The beta of GALE stands at 1.09. Day range of the stock was $2.45 -$2.70. Galena Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology treatments to address major unmet medical needs to advance cancer care. It is developing a pipeline of immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of various cancers based on the E75 peptide.



For How Long GALE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL) ended its day with the gain of +1.41% and closed at the price of $13.67 after opening at $13.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.22 million shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Marvell) is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products.The Company develops complex System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices.



For How Long MRVL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/