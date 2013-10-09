Stocks Alert: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF), First Horizon National Corporation, Brookfield Office Properties Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO).



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), decreased -1.72% and closed at $11.46 on a traded volume of 2.43 million shares, in comparison to 2.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over20.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $43.96Billion and its total outstanding shares are 3.84million.



Will ING Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services.



iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI), plunged -0.47% and closed at $14.76 on a traded volume of 339,437 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.76 and $14.93.



Has EWI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index).



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), dropped down -0.63% and closed at $11.00. So far in three months, the stock is down -10.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.90 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.13 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.06and the overall traded volume that day was 2.33 million shares.



Has FHN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank), and its subsidiaries.



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) after opening its shares at the price of $18.83, dropped -1.26% to close the day at $18.77. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.32 million shares, in comparison to 2.24 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.25 and $19.58 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $18.98. It started the day at $18.83.



Will BPO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (Brookfield) owns, develops and manages premier office properties in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.



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