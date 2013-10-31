Stocks Alert: iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB), Hologic, Inc., Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR).



iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB), decreased -2.06% and closed at $207.25 on a traded volume of 2.02 million shares, in comparison to 1.08 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 51.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and its total outstanding shares are 19.60 million.



Will IBB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index).



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), soared0.27% and closed at $22.41 on a traded volume of 2.01 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.44 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.26 and $22.74.



Will HOLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women.



Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), jumped up0.39 % and closed at $54.21. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.81 and $55.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$54.57 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $54.08 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.00 million shares.



Will VRSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VeriSign, Inc. provides Internet infrastructure services to various networks worldwide. It offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for various for all .gov, .jobs, and .edu domain names.



Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR) after opening its shares at the price of $99.00, dropped -8.65% to close the day at $85.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.98 million shares, in comparison to 607,008 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.07 and $101.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $101.00. It started the day at $99.00.



Will AEGR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat debilitating and fatal rare diseases in the United States.



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