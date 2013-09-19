Stocks Alert - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) opened the session at $42.22, remained amid the day range of $41.97 - $42.78, and closed the session at $42.69. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.35% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.58 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.00 million shares. Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl.



For How Long MAT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) traded with volume of 1.57 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.67 - $74.98. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.04% and closed its session at $74.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.92 billion. Life Technologies Corporation operates as a life sciences company. The company?s Research Consumables business group offers molecular and cell biology reagents, endpoint PCR, and other benchtop instruments and consumables.



For How Long LIFE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY) exchanged 1.45 million shares and the average volume remained 1.32 million shares. The stock escalated +2.23% and closed the session at $48.10. The EPS of the stock remained 4.11. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 54.54 million. YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People?s Republic of China. It provides YY Client, a personal computer based user software that offers real-time access to user-created online social activities groups.



Will YY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) volume of 1.51 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.81 million shares. The stock decreased -1.08% and finished the session Wednesday at $29.40. The EPS of the stock remained 1.38. The one month of the stock was +21.09% and three month trend remained positive +2.91%. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States.



Will SBGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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