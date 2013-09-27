Stocks Alert: McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP).



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), increased0.27% and closed at $7.48 on a traded volume of 2.20 million shares, in comparison to 3.94 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -32.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.77million and its total outstanding shares are 236.57 million.



Will MDR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company. The Company is focused on designing and executing complex offshore oil and gas projects worldwide.



Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), soared0.12% and closed at $8.06 on a traded volume of 2.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.26 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.90 and $8.12.



Will SPF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Standard Pacific Corp. is a geographically diversified business spans many of the housing markets, including metropolitan markets in California, Florida, the Carolinas, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.



Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR), dropped down -5.61% and closed at $11.23. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.32 and $13.66 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.40 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.11 million shares.



Has FUR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Winthrop Realty Trust (WRT) is a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT). WRT conducts its business through its wholly owned operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P., (the Operating Partnership).



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) after opening its shares at the price of $1.37, close the day at $1.37. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.05 million shares, in comparison to 2.95 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $1.99 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.39. It started the day at $1.37.



Why Should Investors Buy STP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Suntech) is a solar energy company. Suntech is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products and also provides engineering, procurement and construction services to building solar power systems using its own solar modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers.



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