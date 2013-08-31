Stocks Alert-Movers to Watch: THL Credit, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCRD), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), ARRIS GROUP DL-, 01(NASDAQ:ARRS),Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), ARRIS GROUP DL-, 01(NASDAQ:ARRS), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).



THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) decreased -0.76% and closed at $15.07 on a traded volume of 1.124 million shares, in comparison to 257,429 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.15%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $532.31 Million and its total outstanding shares are 33.91 million.



Will TCRD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



THL Credit, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It operates as a business development company.



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) plunged -1.25% and closed at $19.80 on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.08 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.70 and $20.26.



Will FTNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet) provides network security solutions. Through the Company’s products and subscription services, Fortinet provides integrated and protection against security threats for enterprises



ARRIS GROUP DL-, 01(NASDAQ:ARRS) dropped -1.26% and closed at $15.76. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.08%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.40 and $17.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.88. Its introductory price for the day was $15.83, with the overall traded volume of 1.11 million shares.



Will ARRS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arris Enterprises, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies telephony, data, video, construction, rebuild, and maintenance equipment primarily for cable system operators in the broadband communications industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:LXRX) after opening its shares at the price of $2.55, dropped -2.35% to close at $2.49 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.11 million shares, in comparison to 731,806 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.55 and $2.76 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.58.



Will LXRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of breakthrough treatments for human disease.



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