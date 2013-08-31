Stocks Alert: Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX)



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) opened its shares at the price of $3.91 for the day. Its closing price was $3.90 after losing -2.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 21.52 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 16.34million shares. The beta of NOK stands at1.59.



Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Will NOK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR) percentage change plunged -1.17% to close at $13.52with the total traded volume of 18.63 million shares, and average volume of 17.69 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.03 - $24.23, while its day lowest price was $13.33 and it hit its day highest price at $13.67.



Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy PBR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) started its trading session with the price of $3.47 and closed at $3.46 by scoring +1.76%. RAD’s stocks traded with total volume of 18.42 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.54 million shares. The beta of RAD stands at 2.43. Day range of the stock was $3.45 -$3.53.



Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy RAD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX) ended its day with the loss of -2.74% and closed at the price of $19.15 after opening at $19.37. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 17.25 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.01 million shares.



Will ABX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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