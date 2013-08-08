Stocks Alert - Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)



Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)fell down -0.98% and closed at $38.29 in the last trading session with the overall traded volume of 3.71 million shares more than the average volume of 2.32 million. Stock price 52 weeks high was $45.55 and 52 weeks low price was $29.33. OC has market cap of 4.55 billion. Owens Corning is engaged in composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services.



Has OC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) plunged -2.27% to close at $47.88 and its total volume in the last trading session was 3.69 million shares. GME has outstanding shares of 119.00 million with the total market cap of 5.70 billion and its beta value stands at 0.86 times. GameStop Corp. (GameStop) is a holding company. GameStop is a multichannel video game retailer.



Has GME Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) dropped -1.23% with the closing price of $25.64 and its overall traded volume was 3.67 million shares. PGR has earnings per share of $1.92 and its price to earnings ratio is 13.37. The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and mutual insurance company affiliate provide personal and commercial automobile insurance and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services.



Why Should Investors Buy PGR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) jumped +0.34% and closed at $26.39 with the overall traded volume if 3.57 million shares. NRG has market cap of 8.51 billion. Its price to earnings ratio is 12.49. NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated wholesale power generation and retail electricity company in the United States.



For How Long NRG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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