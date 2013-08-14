Stocks Alert: Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS), NII Holdings Inc(NASDAQ:NIHD), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP)



Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) opened its shares at the price of $13.63 for the day. Its closing price was $13.29 after losing -2.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.78 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.23 million shares. The beta of PAAS stands at1.31.



Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American), engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties and assets.



Has PAAS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NII Holdings Inc(NASDAQ:NIHD) percentage change plunged -1.69% to close at $6.51 with the total traded volume of 2.73 million shares, and average volume of 3.45 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.11 - $9.82, while its day lowest price was $6.47 and it hit its day highest price at $6.95.



NII Holdings, Inc. (NII Holdings) is a holding company for the operations of Nextel Communications, Inc. in selected International markets.



Has NIHD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) started its trading session with the price of $16.12 and closed at $16.00 by scoring -1.23%. LEAP’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.37million shares. The beta of LEAP stands at 1.65. Day range of the stock was $15.94 -$16.19.



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (Leap) is a wireless communications carrier that offers digital wireless services in the United States under the Cricket brand.



Will LEAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) ended its day with the loss of -1.90% and closed at the price of $13.42 after opening at $13.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.12 million shares.



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and acquires single-tenant, freestanding commercial real estate primarily subject to medium-term net leases with credit quality tenants.



Why Should Investors Buy ARCP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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