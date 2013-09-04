Stocks Alert: Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) opened its shares at the price of $2.7 for the day. Its closing price was $18.60 after losing -1.80% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.7 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.96 million shares.



Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity.



Has POM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) close at $14.49 with the total traded volume of 10.4 k, and average volume of 1.97 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.29 - $31.97.



Coeur Mining, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in South America, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.



Can Investors Bet on CDE after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS) started its trading session with the price of $14.97 and closed at $14.79. XLS’s stocks traded with total volume of 2,657,473 shares.



Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



Is XLS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) closed at the price of $19.17 after opening at $19.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2,651,041shares.



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, development, and management of properties. The fund invests in the real estate markets of United States.



How Should Investors Trade CBL Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



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