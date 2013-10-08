Stocks Alert: ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), SunPower Corporation, Celgene Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) increased2.43% and closed at $20.63 on a traded volume of 2.96 million shares, in comparison to2.38million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -49.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $211.47million.



Will SQQQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®.



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), plunged -0.35% and closed at $28.56 on a traded volume of 2.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up16.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $28.14 and $29.48.



Has SPWR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), dropped down-2.16% and closed at $153.87. So far in three months, the stock is up 25.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $71.23 and $157.95 and during the previous trading session it marked$157.11 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $155.25 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.87 million shares.



Has CELG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe.



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) after opening its shares at the price of $51.05, dropped -1.45% to close the day at $50.82. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.58 million shares, in comparison to 3.94 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.33 and $52.96 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $51.34. It started the day at $51.05.



Will ADBE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



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