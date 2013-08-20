Stocks Alert - ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO) gained volume of 4.72 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $53.38 - $87.07 and the day range was $80.81 - $82.20.The stock opened the session at $81.66, remained amid the day range of $80.81 - $82.20, and closed the session at $80.83. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.28% in previous trading session. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance.



Has SSO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded 4.68 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.00 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $66.85 - $85.02. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.84%, while its closing price stayed at $80.41. The market capitalization of the stock remained 106.40 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 210.09%. Schlumberger Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to oil and gas exploration and production industries worldwide. It operates through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, and Production.



Has SLB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) volume of the stock was 4.65 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 6.16 million shares. The stock plunged -0.73% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $24.48. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the car and equipment rental businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Car Rental and Equipment Rental.



Why Should Investors Buy HTZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) traded with volume of 4.64million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.58 million shares. The stock decreased -1.09% and finished the trading at $32.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.56 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.71. CenturyLink, Inc. operates as an integrated telecommunications company in the United States. The company provides local and long-distance, network access, private line, public access, broadband, data, managed hosting, colocation, wireless, and video services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers.



Will CTL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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