Stocks Alert: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), United States Steel Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X).



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), increased 0.81% and closed at $36.17 on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -33.15%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and its total outstanding shares are 54.71million.



Will SDS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), plunged -1.56% and closed at $46.20 on a traded volume of 8.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.81 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $45.90 and $46.72.



Has BMY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products on a global basis.



H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), jumped up1.19 % and closed at $23.36. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.44 and $32.09 and during the previous trading session it marked$26.38 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $25.98 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.30 million shares.



Will HRB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



H&R Block, Inc. (H&R Block) has subsidiaries that provide tax preparation and banking services. The Company's Tax Services segment provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, and also in Canada and Australia.



United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) after opening its shares at the price of $20.53, dropped -3.13% to close the day at $20.44. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.27 million shares, in comparison to 6.50 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.80 and $26.29 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.68. It started the day at $20.53.



Will X Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) produces and sells steel mill products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. About LeadingStockAlerts:



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