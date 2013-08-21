Stocks Alert - Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)



Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR) opened the session at $65.00, remained amid the day range of $64.80 - $66.12, and closed the session at $64.95. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.28% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.96 million shares. Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, provides drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, nephrotic syndrome, and infantile spasms indications. It primarily offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for the treatment of acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis in adults; to induce a diuresis or a remission of proteinuria in the nephrotic syndrome without uremia of the idiopathic type or that due to lupus erythematosus; and as monotherapy for the treatment of infantile spasms in infants and children under two years of age.



Has QCOR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded with volume of 1.37 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.77 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.12 - $47.18. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.38% and closed its session at $44.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.84 billion. Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company?s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable System on Chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx and various third-party verification and IP cores.



For How Long XLNX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) exchanged 1.35 million shares and the average volume remained 1.71 million shares. The stock escalated +1.78% and closed the session at $73.00. The beta of the stock remained 0.81 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.31. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 127.79 million. SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications towers in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and Brazil.



Will SBAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.38 million shares. The stock advanced +0.46% and finished the session Tuesday at $39.54. The EPS of the stock remained 1.56. The one month of the stock was +0.48% and three month trend remained positive +3.56%. Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



Why Should Investors Buy PAYX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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