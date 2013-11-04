Stocks Alert: ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:GTI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:GTI).



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), increased3.68% and closed at $4.51 on a traded volume of 4.22 million shares, in comparison to 5.70 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 192.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $458.42 million and its total outstanding shares are 101.64 million.



Will SOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, and manufacture of virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers, and PV cells and modules.



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), plunged -7.48% and closed at $1.98 on a traded volume of 4.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.70 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.21%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.94 and $2.11.



Has MUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), dropped down -0.90% and closed at $8.83. So far in three months, the stock is up 19.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.31 and $9.32 and during the previous trading session it marked$8.88 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.14 million shares.



Has SAN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Santander, S.A. provides retail banking products and services for private customers, small and medium enterprises, and companies primarily in Brazil, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Poland, the United States, and internationally.



GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:GTI) after opening its shares at the price of $8.94, jumped up6.85% to close the day at $9.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.07 million shares, in comparison to 1.36 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.41 and $11.04 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.53. It started the day at $8.94.



Why Should Investors Buy GTI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions. It operates in two segments, Industrial Materials and Engineered Solutions.



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