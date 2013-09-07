Stocks Alert - Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).



Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) increased 3.54% and closed at $2.05 on a traded volume of 1.46 million shares, in comparison to 1.82 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -19.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $463.93 million and its total outstanding shares are 226.31 million.



Will RTK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rentech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of natural-gas based nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States and Brazil.



ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY) plunged -1.92% and closed at $0.255 on a traded volume of 1.42 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.12 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -86.44%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.25 and $0.29.



Will ECTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSUN) jumped 5.56% and closed at $3.23. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.36 and $4.59 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.30. Its introductory price for the day was $3.09, with the overall traded volume of 1.65million shares.



Will PSUN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pacific Sunwear of California, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the action sports, fashion, and music influences of the California lifestyle.



Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) after opening its trade at the price of $17.66, showed no change, close at $17.55 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.36 million shares, in comparison to 1.34million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $16.03 and $18.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.66.



Can Investors Bet on ARCC after this News update? Find Out Here



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