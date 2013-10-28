Stocks Alert: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) opened its shares at the price of $6.57 for the day. Its closing price was $6.46 after losing -2.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.70 million shares. The beta of SD stands at2.22. SandRidge Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent natural gas and oil company in the United States.



Has SD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM) percentage change plunged -1.12% to close at $18.47 with the total traded volume of 11.33 million shares, and average volume of 9.96 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.33 - $20.30, while its day lowest price was $18.29 and it hit its day highest price at $18.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Has TSM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX) started its trading session with the price of $10.93 and closed at $11.18 by scoring +1.91%. CX’s stocks traded with total volume of 10.58 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 14.57 million shares. The beta of CX stands at 2.61. Day range of the stock was $10.86 -$11.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States.



For How Long CX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) ended its day with the loss of -0.32% and closed at the price of $3.07 after opening at $3.07. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10.45 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.78 million shares. Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



Has CIM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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