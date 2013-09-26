Stocks Alert: Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), East West Bancorp, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), increased2.33% and closed at $73.83 on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, in comparison to 1.57 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over55.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.83million and its total outstanding shares are 38.28 million.



Will SOHU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, gaming, community, and mobile services in the People’s Republic of China.



Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), plunged -0.75% and closed at $71.75 on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.21 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $71.68 and $72.94.



Has CTXS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Citrix Systems, Inc. provides cloud computing solutions that enable information technology (IT) and service providers to build private and public clouds worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Enterprise and Online Services.



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), jumped up 2.17% and closed at $46.59. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.02 and $49.61 and during the previous trading session it marked$46.61 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $45.50 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.44 million shares.



Will LAMR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States. It sells advertising space on billboards, including bulletins and posters; logo signs located near highway exits; and exterior and interior of public transportation vehicles, transit shelters, and benches in 60 markets.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) after opening its shares at the price of $30.99, jumped up1.85% to close the day at $31.46. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares, in comparison to 824,850 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.68 and $31.97 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $31.53. It started the day at $30.99.



Why Should Investors Buy EWBC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.



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