Stocks Alert: SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), decreased -3.12% and closed at $37.23 on a traded volume of 6.01 million shares, in comparison to 2.73 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 212.07%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.81 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 75.35 million.



Will SCTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SolarCity Corporation (SolarCity) is engaged in the design, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers.



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), plunged -0.07% and closed at $83.14 on a traded volume of 6.30 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up26.51%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $83.01 and $84.45.



Has VIAB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms in over 160 countries and territories.



Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), dropped down -0.48% and closed at $55.90. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.99 and $66.12 and during the previous trading session it marked$56.02 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $55.64 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.68 million shares.



Has MNST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Monster Beverage Corporation, formerly Hansen Natural Corporation is a holding company. The Company develops, markets, sells and distributes alternative beverage.



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) after opening its shares at the price of $53.30, dropped -0.56% to close the day at $52.82. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.04 million shares, in comparison to 3.61 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.69 and $68.09 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $54.03. It started the day at $53.30.



Will EXPE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Expedia, Inc. (Expedia) is an online travel company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's portfolio of travel brands featuring supply portfolio, including over 145,000 hotels in 200 countries, 300 airlines, packages, rental cars, cruises, as well as destination services and activities.



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