Stocks Alert: Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ARM Holdings Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)



Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) opened its shares at the price of $43.16 for the day. Its closing price was $42.89 after losing -0.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 974,764.00 shares. Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. It operates approximately 200 daily flights to 50 destinations in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.



Has SAVE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) percentage change plunged -2.03% to close at $32.36 with the total traded volume of 32.36 million shares, and average volume of 1.41 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.09 - $34.07, while its day lowest price was $31.95 and it hit its day highest price at $33.02. LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement parts, components, and systems needed to repair vehicles, primarily cars and trucks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.



Has LKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH) started its trading session with the price of $46.85 and closed at $46.49 by scoring -1.53%. ARMH’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.43 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.70 million shares. The beta of ARMH stands at 0.73. Day range of the stock was $46.34 -$47.38. ARM Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design of microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP), and related technology and software.



Why Should Investors Buy ARMH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) ended its day with the loss of -1.08% and closed at the price of $64.89 after opening at $65.89. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.38 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.41 million shares. KLA-Tencor Corporation engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide.



Will KLAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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