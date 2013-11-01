Stocks Alert: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)



Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened its shares at the price of $35.19 for the day. Its closing price was $36.68 after gaining +4.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.55 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 494,249.00 shares. The beta of SHOO stands at1.55. Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets and sells name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy SHOO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) percentage change surged +0.82% to close at $23.33 with the total traded volume of 1.54 million shares, and average volume of 1.79 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.47 - $28.10, while its day lowest price was $22.66 and it hit its day highest price at $23.59. Santarus, Inc. (Santarus) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Will SNTS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) started its trading session with the price of $63.00 and closed at $59.45 by scoring -5.54%. PRAA’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.52 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 387,929.00 shares. The beta of PRAA stands at 1.37. Day range of the stock was $57.53 -63.24. Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. (PRA) is engaged in the detection, collection and processing of both unpaid and normal-course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, governments, retailers and others.



Will PRAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) ended its day with the loss of -0.99% and closed at the price of $74.21 after opening at $75.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.5 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.55 million shares. CME Group Inc. (CME Group) offers a range of global products across all asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.



Why Should Investors Buy CME After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/