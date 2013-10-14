Stocks Alert: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Chimera Investment Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), increased1.71% and closed at $8.94 on a traded volume of 7.38 million shares, in comparison to 7.24million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 178.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.34million and its total outstanding shares are 261.96 million.



Will SUNE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SunEdison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers. The company is also involved in developing and selling photovoltaic energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Materials and Solar Energy.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), soared2.06% and closed at $7.44 on a traded volume of 7.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.77 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.24 and $7.45.



Will DCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. operates as a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm provides its services to companies. Through its fund, it engages in the ownership, operation, and development of real estate properties.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), jumped up0.26% and closed at $11.69. So far in three months, the stock is down-1.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.63 and $16.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.70 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.98 million shares.



Will NLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States. The company invests in mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) after opening its shares at the price of $2.97, jumped up1.69% to close the day at $3.00. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.78million shares, in comparison to 6.58 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.49 and $3.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.01. It started the day at $2.97.



Why Should Investors Buy CIM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.



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