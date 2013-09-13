Stocks Alert: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS), on Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS), ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK)



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened its shares at the price of 17.24 for the day. Its closing price was $17.24 after losing -0.35% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.50 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.95 million shares. The beta of TTWO stands at1.59.



Where TTWO is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide.



Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) percentage change surged +1.05% to close at $3.36 with the total traded volume of 2.53 million shares, and average volume of 1.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.80 - $4.26, while its day lowest price was $3.15 and it hit its day highest price at $3.40.



Is UNIS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Unilife Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes injectable drug delivery systems in the United States and internationally.



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN) started its trading session with the price of $7.56 and closed at $7.59 by scoring +0.20%. ONNN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.71 million shares. The beta of ONNN stands at 1.73. Day range of the stock was $7.49 -$7.64.



Is ONNN Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find out Here



ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide.



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) ended its day with the loss of -0.93% and closed at the price of $9.03 after opening at $9.15. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.51 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.36 million shares.



How Should Investors Trade HCBK Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Hudson City Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States.



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