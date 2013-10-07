Stocks Alert: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU).



TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), increased2.20% and closed at $14.87 on a traded volume of 2.05 million shares, in comparison to 1.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 22.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.51Billion and its total outstanding shares are 168.51 million.



Will TCB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various retail and wholesale banking products and services. The company’s Lending segment offers retail lending services, including consumer loans for personal, family, and household purposes, such as home purchases, debt consolidation, financing of home improvements, autos, vacations, and education.



SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU), soared0.63% and closed at $8.01 on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.80 and $8.48.



Will SVU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Food, Save-A-Lot, and Independent Business.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), jumped up 2.35% and closed at $17.89. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.14 and $22.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.98 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.44 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.71 million shares.



Will LPX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU) after opening its shares at the price of $12.68, jumped up0.47% to close the day at $12.77. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.94 million shares, in comparison to 4.20 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.62 and $35.15 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.80. It started the day at $12.68.



Why Should Investors Buy AU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



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