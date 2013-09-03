Stocks Alert - Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), Transocean LTD(NYSE:RIG), Newell Rubbermaid Inc.(NYSE:NWL), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), Transocean LTD(NYSE:RIG), Newell Rubbermaid Inc.(NYSE:NWL), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV).



Tesoro Corporation(NYSE:TSO) ended lower -0.80% and complete the day at $46.09. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.58 million. After opening at $46.61, the stock hit as high as $46.77. However, it traded between $35.28 and $65.75 over the last twelve months.



Tesoro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining and Retail. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline, gasoline blend stocks, jet fuel



Has TSO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Transocean LTD(NYSE:RIG) closed yesterday at $45.13, a -0.86% decrease. Around 400.00 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.61 million shares. The company is now valued at around $16.27 billion.



Transocean Ltd. provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling, oil and gas drilling management, and drilling engineering and drilling project management services, as well as logistics services. As of February 20, 2013



Has RIG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Newell Rubbermaid Inc.(NYSE:NWL) moved -0.39 percent lower at $25.30 and traded between $25.19 and $25.57 after opening the day at $25.42. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.82%, which stands at -5.42% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 13.61%.



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in six segments: Home Solutions, Writing, Tools, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, and Specialty. The Home Solutions segment offers indoor/outdoor organization



Why Should Investors Buy NWL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV) shares fall, losing -2.33 percent to close at $25.15. The stock is down around -5.38% this year and 8.5% for the last 12 months. Around 2.51 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.88 million shares.



Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company. The company?s Content segment engages in the production of television programming and nationwide broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.



Will TV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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