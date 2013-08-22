Stocks Alert- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.06% and closed at $42.30 after gaining total volume of 3.49 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $43.04. So far, the company’s stock is down -2.24% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +5.07%.Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle specialty retail company, which operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands.



Has URBN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported the gain of 0.07% and closed at $ 70.71 with the total traded volume of 3.46M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 70.42. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 53.13 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $44.27 - $74.27, while during last trade its minimum price was $70.28 and it gained its highest price of $71.40. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -2.87%. Starbucks Corporation is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee operating in 60 countries. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with handcrafted coffee, tea and other beverages and a variety of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores.



For How Long SBUX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.70% and closed at the price of $21.58 after opening at $21.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of3.06 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.30 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $19.82, while it touched its highest price for the day at $22.02. Angie’s List, Inc. (Angie’s List) operates a consumer-driven service for members to research, hire, rate and review local professionals for critical needs, such as home, health care and automotive services. As of December 31, 2012, the Company offered its service to approximately 1.7 million paying members in 219 local markets in the United States.



For How Long ANGI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) reported the drop of -0.34%, to close at $26.66, with the overall traded volume of 3.03 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 21.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.80 and $27.92 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.88. Its introductory price for the day was $26.58. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes game software content and services that can be played by consumers on a variety of video game machines and electronic devices (platforms).



Will EA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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