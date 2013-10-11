Stocks Alert: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL).



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), increased3.82% and closed at $65.53 on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, in comparison to 2.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 54.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.45Billion and its total outstanding shares are 235.84million.



Will WDC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Western Digital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells storage products and solutions that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content.



Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), plunged -7.22% and closed at $55.27 on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.36 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up23.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $54.16 and $59.72.



Has SHLD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sears Holdings Corporation operates as a specialty retailer in the United States and Canada.



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), jumped up1.92 % and closed at $29.25. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $21.48 and $31.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$29.26 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $29.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.74 million shares.



Will CA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) after opening its shares at the price of $20.29, jumped up1.55% to close the day at $20.30. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.69 million shares, in comparison to 1.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.98 and $29.37 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.64. It started the day at $20.09.



Why Should Investors Buy APOL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Apollo Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, masters’, and doctoral levels.



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