Stocks Alert: Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), UBS AG (US Listing) (NYSE:UBS), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS), Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A).



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), decreased -4.60% and closed at $9.75 on a traded volume of 7.98 million shares, in comparison to 7.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-43.35%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and its total outstanding shares are 752.93million.



Will AUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold. It also explores for copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver metals.



UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS), plunged -8.05% and closed at $19.65 on a traded volume of 7.74 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.79 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.51%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.59 and $20.03.



Has UBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



UBS AG is a client-focused financial services company that offers a combination of wealth management, asset management and investment banking services on a global and regional basis.



Swift Energy Company (NYSE:SFY), dropped down -0.22% and closed at $13.54. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.90 and $17.22 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.67 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.02 million shares.



Has SFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Swift Energy Company is engaged in developing, exploring, acquiring, and operating oil and natural gas properties, with a focus on oil and natural gas reserves in Texas as well as onshore and in the inland waters of Louisiana.



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A) after opening its shares at the price of $18.20, dropped -0.27% to close the day at $18.19. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.54 million shares, in comparison to 7.62 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.20 and $21.43 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $18.20. It started the day at $18.20.



Will PBR.A Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy; Biofuel; Distribution, and International.



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