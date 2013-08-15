Stocks Alert: Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)



Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) opened its shares at the price of $33.66 for the day. Its closing price was $33.70 after gaining +1.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.4 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.65 million shares.



Yandex N.V. (Yandex) is an Internet company in Russia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company generated 63.3% of all search traffic in Russia.



Why Should Investors Buy YNDX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) percentage change surged +0.41% to close at $26.66 with the total traded volume of 3.32 million shares, and average volume of 3.72 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.80 - $26.98, while its day lowest price was $26.12 and it hit its day highest price at $26.80.



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes game software content and services that can be played by consumers on a variety of video game machines and electronic devices (platforms).



Will EA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) started its trading session with the price of $65.57 and closed at $65.43 by scoring +0.02%. ESRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.17 million shares. The beta of ESRX stands at 1.04. Day range of the stock was $65.20 -$65.86.



For How Long ESRX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) ended its day with the loss of -0.22% and closed at the price of $22.66 after opening at $22.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.1 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.61 million shares.



American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company earns income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities.



Has AGNC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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