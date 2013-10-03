Stocks Alert: Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY).



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), decreased -2.40% and closed at $27.29 on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, in comparison to 1.72 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over27.52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and its total outstanding shares are 185.52 million.



Will ZION Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and related services in the United States.



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), plunged -2.76% and closed at $21.16 on a traded volume of 1.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.06 and $21.84.



Has VCLK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ValueClick, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to advertise and sell their products and services primarily through online and mobile display advertising, affiliate marketing, and comparison shopping channels.



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), dropped down -0.24% and closed at $20.83. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.98 and $29.47 and during the previous trading session it marked$21.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $20.77 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.89 million shares.



Has APOL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Apollo Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels.



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY) after opening its shares at the price of $48.00, jumped up4.95% to close the day at $50.47. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.88 million shares, in comparison to 1.44 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.05 and $51.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $50.90. It started the day at $48.00.



Why Should Investors Buy YY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People’s Republic of China. It provides YY Client, a personal computer based user software that offers real-time access to user-created online social activities groups.



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