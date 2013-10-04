Stocks Buzz - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) , Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX), Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) , Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH)



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) opened at the price of $0.55, along with 1.17 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.56 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.520 by scoring -4.94% at 11:02AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -26.86%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -74%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores; and the mass retail market.



Has WTER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.44, starting its day trade with a price of $0.42 and reported a decrease of -17.07%. Its most recent trading price was $0.340 at 11:03 AM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.30 - $0.44, while today, up until 11:03 AM, its minimum price was $0.30.



Has NNRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -3.45% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -4.98 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 52.63%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 91.99%. Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Why Should Investors Buy LVGI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH) is trading with a rise of 14.29% along with the exchange price of $0.0008 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.004.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -69.23% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 100%. Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. develops a cloud-synced mobile medication management solution. It offers an iOS and Android mobile application and cloud-synced database that provide medication and treatment adherence programs for patients, and their families and friends.



Will MFTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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