Stocks Buzz - Alpha Natural Resources, Inc (NYSE:ANR), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:EJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Natural Resources, Inc (NYSE:ANR), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:EJ)



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc (NYSE:ANR) showed a volume of 7.83 million shares by the end of last trade whereas the average volume of the stock remained 12.42 million shares. The stock opened the session at $7.76 but then moved to $7.94. At that price, the stock showed a positive performance of 0.63%. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 107 mines and 26 coal preparation plants in Northern and Central Appalachia and the Powder River Basin. The Company operates in two segments: Eastern Coal Operations and Western coals Operations.



Will ANR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) opened the session at $17.99 and closed the session at $18.00. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.17% in previous trading session. Traded with volume of 7.68 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 7.45 million shares. Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline, which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was serving 72 cities in 37 states throughout the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company added addition services in two new states and three new cities: Charleston, South Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg,



Has LUV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) opened the session at $4.26 and closed the session at $4.30. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.70% in previous trading session. Traded with volume of 7.65 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 9.58 million shares. The beta of the stock remained 1.68. Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch) is the coal producer. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to power plants, steel mills and industrial facilities. As of December 31, 2012, it operated, or contracted out the operation of, 32 active mines located in each of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable them to ship coal worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy ACI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



E-House (China) Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:EJ) the stock advanced 11.38% and finished the session at $11.16. Traded with volume of 7.62 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.33 million shares. The beta of the stock remained -2.24. E-House (China) Holdings Limited (E-House) is a real estate services company in People’s Republic of China. E-House provides primary real estate agency services, secondary real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, real estate advertising services, real estate online services and real estate investment fund management services.



Will EJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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