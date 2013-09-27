Stocks Buzz - Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP)



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) is trading with an upsurge 2.94%, along with the trading price of $0.560 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.56.



AMMG recently gained a volume of 396,600.00 shares, while its average volume is 603,003.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.59, while today, up until 12:03PM, its minimum price was $0.55 Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention.



What was the Moving Force behind AMMG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AMMG



Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF) stock hit its highest price at $0.59, after starting its trade at $0.55. Company reported an increase of 6.81% at the price of $0.580 recently and its current day range is from $0.55 to $0.59.



SIAF total market capitalization remained $76.28 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 131.52 million. Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors. The company develops, produces, and distributes organic agriculture and aquaculture produce and products. It provides engineering consulting and other services for the development of fishery farms and related business operations.



For How Long SIAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) recently plunged -12.31% after opening at $0.60. Its current trading price is $.570. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 214,127.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 150,988.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.61 while its minimum price was $0.52. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa.



Why Should Investors Buy PLPL After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) opened day trade at $0.62 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.716 recently with the gain of +17.87%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 1.98 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 239,147.00 shares.



TTNP overall market capitalization is $57.78 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



Will TTNP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/