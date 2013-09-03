Stocks Buzz -Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) XL Group Plc (NYSE:XL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) XL Group plc (NYSE:XL).



Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) increased 0.60% and closed at $33.81 on a traded volume of 2.95 million shares, in comparison to 1.36 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 11.51%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and its total outstanding shares are 242.63million.



Will AEE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois, and Merchant Generation.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) soared 0.10% and closed at $41.36 on a traded volume of 2.92 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $41.25 and $41.64.



Will PCG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, operates as a public utility company in northern and central California.



Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) dropped -1.04% and closed at $62.82. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.83 and $66.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $63.79. Its introductory price for the day was $63.71, with the overall traded volume of 2.93 million shares.



Will NKE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories, as well as in the provision of services to men, women, and kids worldwide.



XL Group plc (NYSE:XL) after opening its trade at the price of $29.92, dropped -1.37% to close at $29.56 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.90 million shares, in comparison to 1.78 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $22.76 and $33.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.99.



Will XL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



XL GROUP Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance coverages to industrial, commercial, and professional firms, as well as insurance companies and other enterprises worldwide.



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